On this day in 2007: Rohit Sharma made his debut for India

It was on June 23, 2007, when right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma made his debut for India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:32 IST
Opening batsman Rohit Sharma. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

It was on June 23, 2007, when right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma made his debut for India. He made his debut for India during an ODI match against Ireland at Belfast.

Rohit did not get a chance to bat in the first match of his Indian career. The right-handed batsman then made his T20I debut in the T20 World Cup in 2007 against England at Durban.

However, Rohit had to wait six more years to feature in the Indian Test side and he finally wore the Test cap in 2013 against West Indies in Kolkata. Rohit also managed to score a century in the first Test of his career.

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has become a vital cog in the Indian batting scheme of things. With 648 runs under his belt, Sharma was the highest run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with an average of 81.00 from just nine matches.

He also went on to become the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the tournament. Now a vice-captain of the ODI squad, Sharma, has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far.

He has also scored 14,029 runs across all formats. He is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his credit in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Last year, the right-handed batsman also started opening in Test cricket and immediately captured the imagination of all cricket fans. Rohit Sharma has also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title maximum number of times as Mumbai Indians have won the tournament four times.

Had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29 this year, Sharma would have been seen in action for the Mumbai Indians. However, the IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

