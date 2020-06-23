Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Assistant coach Hammett to leave Highlanders

Former All Blacks hooker Mark Hammett will leave his role as assistant coaching at the Otago Highlanders at the end of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition. Former All Blacks prop Clarke Dermody is instead expected to assume more responsibility from next season. The Highlanders, who had the bye in Super Rugby Aotearoa last weekend, face the Auckland Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, while the Crusaders play the Waikato Chiefs in Christchurch on Sunday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 23-06-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:13 IST
Rugby-Assistant coach Hammett to leave Highlanders

Former All Blacks hooker Mark Hammett will leave his role as assistant coaching at the Otago Highlanders at the end of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition. Hammett, who has also been head coach at the Wellington Hurricanes and Japan's Sunwolves and an assistant at the Canterbury Crusaders, has been with the Highlanders since 2017.

Hammett told reporters on Tuesday that he had spoken to Highlanders Chief Executive Roger Clark and coach Aaron Mauger at the end of November about moving on. "There has been no decisions on what I will do. I love coaching and mentoring and that side of it," he added. "I'll do something but the decision hasn't been made yet."

Clark told Stuff Media the team would not be seeking to replace Hammett "at this stage". Former All Blacks prop Clarke Dermody is instead expected to assume more responsibility from next season.

The Highlanders, who had the bye in Super Rugby Aotearoa last weekend, face the Auckland Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, while the Crusaders play the Waikato Chiefs in Christchurch on Sunday.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia see opportunity in COVID-19 cutbacks - Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine has been disappointed to see support staff lose their jobs as part of cost-cutting measures during the coronavirus crisis but says there is an opportunity in the challenges brought on by the pandemic.Australia lo...

Chinese firm gets approval to begin human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

China has approved a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products unit to begin human testing, the company said in a filing on Tuesday. The potential vaccine, co-developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharma...

Clean toilets, colour coded dustbins, first patients on isolation coaches praise Railways -- barring mosquitoes

Clean toilets, colour-coded dustbins, comfortable beds, oxygen cylinders and all amenities one can expect in a top class hospital -- the first inmates of the train coaches converted into isolation wards have come away praising Indian Railwa...

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House on Monday, scrawling killer scum on its pedestal and pulling on the monument with ropes before police inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020