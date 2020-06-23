Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gayle pulls out of Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons

Big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Tuesday pulled out of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a day before the players' draft for the competition, citing personal reasons.The 40-year-old was signed by St. Lucia Zouks as one of the marquee players outside the draft in the USD 130,000 - 160,000 price bracket in April. He has played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the past.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:12 IST
Gayle pulls out of Caribbean Premier League due to personal reasons
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

Big-hitting West Indies opener Chris Gayle on Tuesday pulled out of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL), a day before the players' draft for the competition, citing personal reasons. The 2020 edition of the CPL is scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 until September 10 subject to government clearance.

"It is understood that in his email Gayle pointed out that due to the lockdown, he has not been able to meet his family and his young child who are in St Kitts while he has been in Jamaica. Gayle said he needed a break and wanted to spend time with his young family," ESPNCricinfo reported. The 40-year-old was signed by St. Lucia Zouks as one of the marquee players outside the draft in the USD 130,000 - 160,000 price bracket in April.

He has played for the Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the past. He has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and played in the final with the Patriots in 2017. Last month, the self-styled 'Universe Boss' avoided sanction for his public criticism of Ramnaresh Sarwan and other Jamaica Tallawahs personnel.

He had called Sarwan "worse than coronavirus" in a video post, accusing the Guyanese of plotting his exit from CPL outfit Jamaica Tallawahs. Gayle has played 103 Tests and 301 ODIs for the West Indies.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

TN's virus tally now 64,603, police seize 7,000 plus vehicles for curbs violation

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu mounted to 64,603 on Tuesday as 2,516 more people tested positive while 39 died of the disease, taking the toll to 833, the state government said. Of the fresh cases, Chennai, which is under a 12-day lockdow...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and the two leaders held discussions on the bilateral relationship, regional issues, and reviewed the India-Russia defence cooperation. Singh arr...

European stocks close near 2-week high as PMI data brings cheer

European shares closed at their highest in almost two weeks on Tuesday, powered by cyclical stocks, following signs that business activity in the continent was rebounding faster than expected from a coronavirus-driven slump.The pan-European...

Indian, Chinese militaries agree to disengage from friction points in eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese armies have arrived at a mutual consensus to disengage from all friction points in eastern Ladakh, in a significant development that came in the midst of escalating tension following the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020