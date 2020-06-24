MLB-'Players are reporting to training camps,' union says

MLB-'Players are reporting to training camps,' union saysReuters | New York | Updated: 24-06-2020 06:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 06:39 IST
Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players' association (MLBPA) appeared to have cleared the last major obstacles to the start of the 2020 season on Tuesday after weeks of fierce debate.
"All remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps," the MLBPA said on Twitter, a day after team owners voted unanimously to proceed with the season amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
