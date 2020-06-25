Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hield reportedly among multiple Kings with COVID-19

I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season." Len later wrote on Instagram, "I underwent testing (Tuesday) in Sacramento and was found to be positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 10:33 IST
Hield reportedly among multiple Kings with COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker and center Alex Len announced Wednesday that they recently tested positive for the coronavirus, and The Athletic reported that Kings guard Buddy Hield also has COVID-19. The news comes a day after the NBA began Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan, during which time players are required to be tested for the coronavirus.

CBS Sacramento's Sara Hodges reported that at least four Kings tested positive for COVID-19. Hield, the Kings' second-leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, played in 82 games last season and didn't miss a game this season prior to the league's shutdown due to the virus. He is one of Sacramento's key players, having averaged 20.3 points and 41.1 percent 3-point shooting since the start of last season. He also won the NBA's 3-point contest during All-Star weekend back in February.

Neither the team nor Hield confirmed the report. Hield was seen on video earlier this month playing in an adult league in Oklahoma with a gym full of fans.

Parker said in a statement, "Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain. I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season." Len later wrote on Instagram, "I underwent testing (Tuesday) in Sacramento and was found to be positive for COVID-19. I want to thank the Sacramento Kings for their great care and the NBA for putting the protocols in place to allow me to catch this early. I have immediately entered isolation and look forward to being cleared and rejoining my teammates for our playoff push."

The Kings acquired Parker and Len from the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 6 in exchange for center Dewayne Dedmon and two second-round draft picks. Parker, 25, is with his fifth team in the past three seasons. Earlier this season, he played 32 games for the Hawks, making 23 starts and averaging 15 points and six rebounds.

Parker has appeared in just one game for his new team, finishing with four points and four rebounds against the Grizzlies on Feb. 20. He sat out Sacramento's last nine games before the NBA season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Len, 27, has averaged 6.6 points and 7.1 rebounds through nine games with the Kings. He contributed 8.7 points and 5.8 boards per contest in 40 games (nine starts) for Atlanta this season.

The Kings are among the six NBA teams currently outside of a playoff position who will join the 16 currently in postseason positions when the league assembles in early July near Orlando, Fla. The 22 invited teams will each play eight regular-season games ahead of the postseason, which could include play-in games for the last spot in each conference depending upon how close the ninth-place teams are.

Sacramento (28-36) is 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) in the Western Conference standings.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sell off as coronavirus surge knocks recovery hopes

Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in eight sessions, bonds rose and the U.S. dollar was firm on Thursday as surging U.S. coronavirus cases and an International Monetary Fund downgrade to economic projections knocked confidence in a rec...

Australia to conduct over 100,000 door-to-door COVID-19 tests

Australian health workers will go door-to-door testing more than 100,000 residents in a coronavirus hot spot in suburban Melbourne that is threatening to undo the nations success in battling the virus. Victoria state on Thursday reported 33...

'Gone With the Wind' returns to HBO Max with historical context

Civil War epic Gone With the Wind is back on HBO Max, over two weeks after it was pulled from the streaming platform, now accompanying historical context and a disclaimer about the 1939 films controversial depiction of the black people and ...

Maersk heads zero-carbon drive in shipping sector with $60 million research center

The worlds largest container shipper, A.P. Moller-Maersk, will team up with industry majors to set up a research center in Denmark with the aim of reducing carbon emissions in the shipping industry.Denmarks Maersk, which aims to be carbon-n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020