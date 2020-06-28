Updated odds hint at uncertainty among sportsbooks

The schedule for the remainder of the NBA's regular season is out, and one look at the updated futures and opening game lines show that oddsmakers don't know what to expect when play resumes after a four-plus month delay. The NBA revealed the remaining regular-season schedule on Friday. The league is bringing 22 of its 30 teams to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla., for the resumption of play. Each team will compete in eight "seeding games" to complete the regular season, and the playoffs will follow, all at the Disney site.

Action will commence July 30 with the Utah Jazz opposing the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Clippers facing the Los Angeles Lakers in a doubleheader that will air on TNT. According to NBA championship odds at FanDuel and Draft Kings, not much has changed in the wake of the schedule release. As was the case in the first days of June, three teams are clear favourites, with the Clippers, Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks sitting between +240 (2.4-to-1) and +333. The next-closest team at both sites is Houston, followed by Boston, Toronto, Denver, Philadelphia and Miami.

More uncertainty can be seen in the opening game lines, as the first four games posted on both sites carry 1-point spreads: Utah (-1) vs. New Orleans; Clippers (-1) vs. Lakers; and Portland (-1) vs. Memphis can be found at both sites, while FanDuel has Brooklyn a 1-point favourite over Orlando and Draft Kings has the Magic favoured by a point over the Nets.

NBA championship odds as of Saturday Team, Draft Kings odds, FanDuel odds

Lakers, +240, +260 Bucks, +250, +240

Clippers, +333, +320 Rockets, +1200, +1300

Celtics, +2000, +2000 Raptors, +2200, +2400

Nuggets, +2500, +2500 76ers, +2800, +2700

Heat, +3000, +2700 --Field Level Media