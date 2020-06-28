Left Menu
Development News Edition

Favre: Packers should utilize Love like Saints use Hill

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre said the Green Bay Packers should employ rookie quarterback Jordan Love in much the same manner that the New Orleans Saints utilize Taysom Hill. Love completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season with Utah State, with the latter figure the most in the FBS.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:48 IST
Favre: Packers should utilize Love like Saints use Hill

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre said the Green Bay Packers should employ rookie quarterback Jordan Love in much the same manner that the New Orleans Saints utilize Taysom Hill. "I think there's ways to incorporate it much like Taysom Hill with the Saints," Favre told TMZ.com. "Use (Love) as a halfback, a halfback pass, but occasionally let him run it just to show that you'll do that. Something like that."

Hill, 29, has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Saints, lining up as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and even on special teams. The Packers traded up to acquire Love with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Green Bay sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick (136th overall) on April 23 in order to flip from the 30th to 26th pick and take Love.

Love is expected to wait in the wings behind two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is heading into the first season of a four-year, $134 million extension he signed in August 2018. He has cap hits of $21.6 million, $36.4 million, $39.9 million and $28.4 million over the next four seasons. Love completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season with Utah State, with the latter figure the most in the FBS. That was a major step back from 2018, when he completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Last season, Hill completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards, and he added a 50-yard completion against the Vikings in the playoffs. He also caught a 20-yard TD pass in the overtime loss to Minnesota. Hill carried the ball 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown in 2019, and he caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six scores. He also appeared on 62 percent of the Saints' special teams plays.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll: Duda leads in Poland's presidential election

An exit poll shows the conservative Polish president, Andrzej Duda, with the most votes in Polands presidential election on Sunday, but short of the 50 required for an outright win the first round. If the poll is confirmed by official resul...

Polish incumbent wins first round of presidential vote - exit poll

Incumbent Andrzej Duda won the most votes in the first round of the Polish presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, setting the stage for a tight run-off vote that may shape Polands relations with the European Union for years t...

SDMC identifying high-rise buildings to ensure their seismic stability

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the SDMC has started identifying such structures and issuing notices to groups and institutions to submit structural audit reports, it said on Sunday. In a statement, the South Del...

California orders some bars to close as U.S. posts record COVID cases

California on Sunday ordered some bars to close as that state and a dozen others face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsoms order is the first major rollback of efforts to reopen Califo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020