Favre: Packers should utilize Love like Saints use Hill

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre said the Green Bay Packers should employ rookie quarterback Jordan Love in much the same manner that the New Orleans Saints utilize Taysom Hill. "I think there's ways to incorporate it much like Taysom Hill with the Saints," Favre told TMZ.com. "Use (Love) as a halfback, a halfback pass, but occasionally let him run it just to show that you'll do that. Something like that."

Hill, 29, has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Saints, lining up as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and even on special teams. The Packers traded up to acquire Love with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Green Bay sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick (136th overall) on April 23 in order to flip from the 30th to 26th pick and take Love.

Love is expected to wait in the wings behind two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is heading into the first season of a four-year, $134 million extension he signed in August 2018. He has cap hits of $21.6 million, $36.4 million, $39.9 million and $28.4 million over the next four seasons. Love completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season with Utah State, with the latter figure the most in the FBS. That was a major step back from 2018, when he completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Last season, Hill completed 3 of 6 passes for 55 yards, and he added a 50-yard completion against the Vikings in the playoffs. He also caught a 20-yard TD pass in the overtime loss to Minnesota. Hill carried the ball 27 times for 156 yards and a touchdown in 2019, and he caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six scores. He also appeared on 62 percent of the Saints' special teams plays.

--Field Level Media