Left Menu
Development News Edition

Premier League still mulling Saudi-led bid for Newcastle

“You're asking me to talk about something I simply can't," Masters responded. The Premier League has previously pursued legal action against Saudi links to the bootlegging of its match broadcasts, whose rights are owned by Qatar's beIN Sports.

PTI | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:20 IST
Premier League still mulling Saudi-led bid for Newcastle
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Saudi Arabian consortium's takeover of English soccer club Newcastle has yet to be approved, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said Tuesday during questioning at a British parliamentary hearing into the country's human rights violations and broadcasting piracy. After three months assessing the bid, Masters gave no indication of when there would be a decision on whether to allow the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to own Newcastle.

"In a perfect world, takeovers would happen cleanly, clearly and in a timely fashion — sometimes things get complicated," Masters said. "Our owners and directors test is not a subjective one, it's an objective one, and it allows us to disqualify potential owners. And I'm talking generally here, not about any specific takeover or owner, on a whole raft of different issues. And so, we think it's robust and it allows us to make decisions that are appropriate." Masters has rebuffed calls from Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, to discuss the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is overseen by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Agnes Callamard, the U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, concluded that Khashoggi in 2018 was a victim of a "deliberate, premeditated execution, an extrajudicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible." Amnesty told the Premier League the crown prince has been involved in a "sweeping crackdown on human rights." Masters was asked by legislator John Nicolson about allowing someone implicated in murder to take over a club. "You're asking me to talk about something I simply can't," Masters responded.

The Premier League has previously pursued legal action against Saudi links to the bootlegging of its match broadcasts, whose rights are owned by Qatar's beIN Sports. The World Trade Organization ruled recently that Saudi Arabia facilitated piracy by blocking moves to shut down the beoutQ service. "BeoutQ is now off the air," Masters said, "and what we want to do ... is for Saudi Arabia is to respond positively to the situation and to allow sports rights holders to protect their rights."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 5.66 lakh; 66 pc cases in June alone; PM says increasing 'negligence' by people a cause of worry

As the month-long Unlock-1 ends on Tuesday, India reported nearly 66 per cent of its COVID-19 cases in June alone, and a concerned Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people not strictly adhering to rules and precautions as they did during th...

Putin urges Russians to vote for changes that could extend his rule

Vladimir Putin made a last-ditch appeal to Russians on Tuesday to vote for constitutional changes that would allow him to run again for president twice, potentially extending his rule until 2036.Putin spoke at the scene of a series of blood...

MSME relief package to provide limited respite: Report

The first round of economic relief package announced by the government for micro small and medium enterprises MSMEs will provide a limited respite to the sector and partially ease near-term liquidity stress of lower rated such companies, sa...

Russia confirms record high temperature in Siberian town

Russias state weather authority said on Tuesday a remote town in northeastern Siberia had registered a record high temperature of 38 degrees Celsius 100.4 Fahrenheit during a heat wave that has alarmed climate scientists. The reading was fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020