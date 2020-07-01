Pablo Moreno signs 4-year contract with Manchester City
Manchester City on Tuesday announced that Pablo Moreno has signed a four-year deal with the club.ANI | Manchester | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:15 IST
Manchester City on Tuesday announced that Pablo Moreno has signed a four-year deal with the club. "The 18-year-old forward will join at the start of the summer transfer window on a four-year deal," the club said in a statement.
Moreno will join Manchester City from Juventus, where he has been a part of the under-23 squad for the last two seasons. Moreno's career began at Barcelona's La Masia academy, where he broke several goal-scoring records. His burgeoning reputation convinced Juventus to swoop for him in the summer of 2018 and he continued to develop in Italy.
This season, he scored four goals in three UEFA Youth League games. In March this year, he was named amongst the substitutes for a first-team Serie A game against Genoa. The teenager has won three caps for Spain at under-18 level. Last year, he was part of the under-17 squad for the European Championships and World Cup. (ANI)
