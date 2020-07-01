Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pablo Moreno signs 4-year contract with Manchester City

Manchester City on Tuesday announced that Pablo Moreno has signed a four-year deal with the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:15 IST
Pablo Moreno signs 4-year contract with Manchester City
Pablo Moreno (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City on Tuesday announced that Pablo Moreno has signed a four-year deal with the club. "The 18-year-old forward will join at the start of the summer transfer window on a four-year deal," the club said in a statement.

Moreno will join Manchester City from Juventus, where he has been a part of the under-23 squad for the last two seasons. Moreno's career began at Barcelona's La Masia academy, where he broke several goal-scoring records. His burgeoning reputation convinced Juventus to swoop for him in the summer of 2018 and he continued to develop in Italy.

This season, he scored four goals in three UEFA Youth League games. In March this year, he was named amongst the substitutes for a first-team Serie A game against Genoa. The teenager has won three caps for Spain at under-18 level. Last year, he was part of the under-17 squad for the European Championships and World Cup. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Are you ardently waiting for Crash Landing on You Season 2 Yes, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin-starring series is undeniably has a huge demand in South Korea including other countries and fans are passionately waiting for the second season.You wil...

Ryanair sees 'very strong' July bookings but ticket prices lower than ever

Ryanair has seen very strong bookings for the first two weeks of July across its network, which it largely reopened on Wednesday, but expects ticket prices to be lower than ever for 12 months, Group Chief Executive Michael OLeary said.It wi...

India's TT stars to extend help to 130 fraternity members, raises more than Rs 10 lakh fund

Indias leading players Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be extending financial help to more than 130 needy members of the table tennis fraternity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after raising more than Rs 13 lakh for charity fund. The ori...

50 dead in Ethiopia protests over death of popular singer

At least 50 people were killed in protests in Ethiopias Oromiya region during protests following the killing of a popular singer, a regional spokesman said on Wednesday. The dead included protesters and members of the security forces, said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020