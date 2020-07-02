Packers QB Love, RB Dillon sign rookie contracts

The Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love and running back A.J. Dillon to rookie contracts, the team announced Wednesday. The Packers traded up in the first round to acquire Love with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Green Bay sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick (136th overall) on April 23 in order to flip from the 30th to 26th pick and take Love.

Dillon was selected in the second round by the Packers, who have signed six of their nine picks from that draft. Love and Dillon join guard Simon Stepaniak (sixth round), guard Jon Runyan (sixth round), linebacker/defensive end Jonathan Garvin (seventh round) and safety Vernon Scott (seventh round). The Packers still need to sign tight end Josiah Deguara (third round), linebacker Kamal Martin (fifth round) and center Jake Hanson (sixth round).

Love is expected to wait in the wings behind two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is heading into the first season of a four-year, $134 million extension he signed in August 2018. He has cap hits of $21.6 million, $36.4 million, $39.9 million and $28.4 million over the next four seasons. Love completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season with Utah State, with the latter figure the most in the FBS. That was a major step back from 2018, when he completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dillon took to Twitter to announce his transaction with the Packers. Dillon exited his junior season in 2019 as Boston College's all-time leading rusher with 4,382 yards. He finished with 38 touchdowns in three seasons.

Dillon rushed for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns as a 2017 freshman and ran for 1,108 yards and 10 scores the following season. He finished fourth in the nation with a career-high 1,685 yards and 14 scores in 2019. Dillon will join fellow running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams in the backfield in Green Bay.

--Field Level Media