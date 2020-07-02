ICC condoles demise of Everton Weekes

Left Menu
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday extended its condolences following the demise of West Indies' legendary batsman Everton Weekes.

West Indies' legendary batsman Everton Weekes. (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday extended its condolences following the demise of West Indies' legendary batsman Everton Weekes. Weekes, who was a part of the famous Three Ws, passed away at the age of 95 years on Wednesday.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney remembered ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, Weekes, as a top batsman of his era and one whose performances will be long remembered. "Weekes is a distinguished name in cricket and he was an integral member of one of the best Test sides ever. We all know of the 'The Three Ws' that comprised Frank Worrell, Clyde Walcott and Weekes, and the reputation they had during the 1940s and 50s," Sawhney said in a statement.

"His attacking batting contributed in making the West Indies such an attractive side to watch. To be in that team itself was such a big honour, but there were times when Weekes really stood apart with his distinct style. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I send our sincere condolences to his family and friends," he added. Weekes played 48 Test matches from 1947 to 1958, aggregating 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. Known to show quick footwork and fluent stroke-play, Weekes slammed 15 centuries, which included a record five in consecutive innings in 1948.

One of those centuries came at home against England and four on a tour of India. He almost got a sixth consecutive century but was unlucky to be run out for 90 at Chennai. Weekes officiated as an ICC match referee in three Tests and four one-day internationals, all in 1994. (ANI)

