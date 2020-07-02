PCB likely to stage remaining four PSL 2020 matches in November

In the eighth meeting of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Governing Council on Thursday, the franchisees and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reiterated that their "most preferred option" remained the staging of the remaining four matches of the PSL 2020 matches in November. The franchises agreed to continue to review and monitor the situation internally due to the coronavirus pandemic before making recommendations to the Governing Council.

The meeting held via teleconference and the "Governing Council appreciated the PCB for setting up an independent Pakistan Super League department, which will be headed by PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed". Based on an ongoing review of the league, the six franchises and PCB agreed a framework for greater collaboration to ensure the long-term growth of the PSL and to create financial sustainability.

"The Franchises and PCB agreed to a framework of regular contact between the teams and the PSL Department, aiming to increase consultative dialogue on various operational and strategic matters relating to the league," read a PCB release. "The PCB and the franchisees expressed determination that they will continue to work together to resolve all pending matters and ensure all parties continue to flourish and benefit from what is now one of the biggest and most followed cricket leagues in the world," said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. (ANI)