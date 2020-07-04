Soccer-Arsenal forward Martinelli signs new long-term deal

Left Menu
"We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club." Martinelli is the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka over 20 years ago.

Arsenal's Brazil Under-23 striker Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new long-term contract at the Premier League club. The news comes 48 hours after fellow teenager Bukayo Saka, 18, also agreed a new long-term deal with the Gunners.

The 19-year-old Martinelli - who penned his new contract exactly a year after joining Arsenal - has scored 10 goals in 26 games for the club since moving from Brazilian side Ituano last year. He has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in training which required surgery.

"I am very happy that Gabi has signed a new contract with us," manager Mikel Arteta told the club website https://www.arsenal.com/news/martinelli-signs-new-long-term-contract. "He is a very talented young player and he has impressed us with his performances, attitude and work-rate. "We are looking forward to getting him back to full fitness and to watching his development at our club."

Martinelli is the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka over 20 years ago. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

