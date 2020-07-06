Left Menu
Barcelona chief accuses VAR of favouring Real Madrid

06-07-2020
Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu has accused the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of favouring La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid. He made the statement as Barcelona defeated Villarreal 4-1 on Sunday (local time).

Bartomeu made the accusation after watching Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Athletics Club in San Mames. "I watched San Mames' match until almost the end of the second half. I feel bad because we have the best league in the world and VAR after coronavirus is not fair. It has changed some results and always favours the same team," Goal.com quoted Bartomeu as saying.

In the match between Real Madrid and Athletic Club, the former registered the match-winning goal in the 76th minute. The game-winning goal came after the referee viewed the VAR pitch-side monitor to award a 76th-minute penalty to Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Athletic appeared unlucky to not receive a late spot-kick themselves in the match. In the match between Barcelona and Villarreal, the former emerged triumphant after registering a 4-1 victory.

For Barcelona, Pau Torres, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati registered goals. On the other hand, Gerard Moreno registered the lone goal for Villarreal in the match. Barcelona is currently at the second spot in the La Liga standings with 73 points from 34 matches.

The side is four points behind table-toppers Real Madrid. Barcelona will next take on Espanyol in La Liga on July 8 while Real Madrid will face Alaves on July 10. (ANI)

