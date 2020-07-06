Sports News Roundup: NBA distributes protocols for players; Brewers OF Braun could put off retirement and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

DeChambeau muscles his way to three-shot victory in Detroit

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who has been knocking on the door since the PGA Tour's return from a COVID-19 hiatus, finally blew it open as he cruised to victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit on Sunday. World number 10 DeChambeau, who arrived at Detroit Golf Club riding an impressive streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes, shot a seven-under-par 65 to reach 23 under on the week, three shots ahead of overnight leader Matthew Wolff (71).

Tanaka back with Yankees after taking 112 mph liner to head

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was back at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, a day after getting hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Tanaka's quick return -- and relatively minor injuries -- is even more amazing when considering the speed at which that line drive was traveling when it hit Tanaka.

NHL, union reach tentative agreement on plan to resume season

The National Hockey League and the union representing its players have reached a tentative agreement on protocols to resume a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said on Sunday. Daly told Reuters the two sides were finalizing details on an extension to the current bargaining agreement, which, along with return-to-play protocols, would need to be ratified by the union's executive committee followed by a full membership vote.

Freeman among four Braves players to test positive for COVID-19

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was among four players from the Major League Baseball (MLB) outfit to test positive for COVID-19, team manager Brian Snitker said. In a statement https://www.mlb.com/braves/news/freddie-freeman-tests-positive-for-covid-19, Snitker said pitchers Touki Toussaint and Will Smith, as well as shortstop Pete Kozma, had caught the virus.

Late South Korea triathlete's team mates detail abuse allegations

Former teammates of a South Korean triathlete found dead last month after alleging she had been abused by her coaching staff said on Monday athletes endured a living "hell" and were habitually beaten and verbally abused. Choi Suk-Hyeon, a member of the national triathlon team, died at her team dorm after leaving a message to her mother asking her to "reveal the sins" of her abusers. She was 22.

White Sox, Nats each have two players test positive for virus

Both the Chicago White Sox and Washington Nationals announced Sunday that two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The White Sox said that their two unidentified players are asymptomatic and have been isolated in Chicago.

Brewers OF Braun could put off retirement

Former National League MVP Ryan Braun said the shortened 2020 MLB schedule has him rethinking any thoughts he had about retiring after this season. "I would say at this point, I'm more likely to play another year than I think I would have been," Braun told reporters after the Milwaukee Brewers worked out Saturday afternoon.

Cleveland Indians manager on team's name: 'Time to move forward'

Cleveland Indians manger Terry Francona said on Sunday he feels the Major League Baseball club should change its contentious moniker, in place now for 105 years. Francona's comments came two days after the Indians, amid a nationwide push to eliminate racially insensitive material, followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins and said in a statement they would consider changing the franchise's name.

Report: NBA distributes protocols for players traveling without team

As the NBA begins welcoming teams to ESPN Wide of Sports Complex near Orlando this week for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, the league has reportedly set the protocols for players unable to travel with the rest of their team. Citing a memo sent to teams from the league, ESPN on Sunday reported that players must arrange for their own travel to the Orlando area if a) they miss a scheduled coronavirus test in the two days prior to their team's scheduled departure date, or b) have "extenuating circumstances" previously disclosed to the league.

Report: Bucks close facility after receiving COVID-19 results

The Milwaukee Bucks closed their practice facility after receiving coronavirus test results, ESPN reported Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear whether a player -- or multiple players -- tested positive for COVID-19. ESPN reported the team received the results on Friday.