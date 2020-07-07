49ers sign CB Taylor, waive CB Tabor

The San Francisco 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor on Monday to replace Teez Tabor, who was waived with a non-football injury. Taylor, 29, has played in 90 games with six teams since the Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He split the 2019 season with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks, tallying 23 tackles and three passes defensed in 12 games. Taylor has 242 tackles, 31 passes defensed and three interceptions in seven seasons with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Falcons and Seahawks.

Tabor, 24, suffered a Jones fracture in his foot while working out on his own and underwent surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tabor appeared in 22 games with the Detroit Lions from 2017-18, collecting 42 tackles. After the Lions cut their 2017 second-round pick in September 2019, he joined the 49ers' practice squad.

