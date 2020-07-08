Left Menu
Lallana won't play for Liverpool again: Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that the Reds' legend Adam Lallana would not play for the club again.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 08-07-2020 09:21 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that the Reds' legend Adam Lallana would not play for the club again. Lallana had signed an extended contract with Liverpool to cover the conclusion of the prolonged 2019-20 season but will now depart when the campaign concludes.

The 32-year-old has not been in any of Klopp's four matchday squads since the Premier League restart. "Adam is, oh my God... it's clear that Adam will leave the club. If you know ask me now, I miss already everything about him and he's still here. He is an outstanding player, one of the most influential players in the training quality I've had in my life. He's an incredible professional," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"Now we have a difficult situation, I respect that a lot. Everything with Adam is sorted, he's top fit, he's training, everything is fine. But the future is his future. If we need his help on the pitch, we can get it. He's there and trains 100 per cent," he added. Klopp also termed Lallana as an absolute legend and the manager called the midfielder as one of the most important players in Liverpool.

"As long as we don't need it, he will just train. That's the normal thing. There were a lot of discussions with players about ending contracts. Here it was not even a discussion. It was clear for Adam, we extend his contract. He wanted to do that as well," Klopp said. "But we will not put any risk on his future. That is absolutely clear. He is one of the most important players of the time since I'm here. I wish him only the best for the future and, from my point of view, he is already a legend here," he added.

Liverpool has already secured the Premier League title as the side currently has an unassailable 23-point lead at the top. The side will now take on Brighton in the Premier League later today. (ANI)

