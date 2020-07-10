Soccer-Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Following is the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals, which was held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday. Four quarter-finalists were confirmed before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season, while the remaining four last-16 second legs will be played at the respective clubs' home stadiums.

Quarter-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 12-15 in Lisbon) * QF 1: Real Madrid or Manchester City v Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus

* QF 2: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid * QF 3: Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

* QF 4: Atalanta v Paris St Germain Semi-Final draw (Matches on Aug. 18-19)

* SF 1: Winner of QF 1 v Winner of QF 3 * SF 2: Winner of QF 2 v Winner of QF 4