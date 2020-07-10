Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge (retd) dead

As chairman of the Vidarbha Defence Industries Association, he worked to create an aerospace and defense manufacturing hub at Nagpur, his native place. An alumnus of Sainik School Satara and the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Thodge commanded a company in Siachen, his unit in Operation Vijay in Kargil, a Brigade on the Line of Control, Kilo Force in Intense Counter Insurgency Grid in Jammu and Kashmir and a Corps in the South Western Sector.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 23:18 IST
Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge (retd) dead
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian Army's former Master General Ordnance Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge (retd) died on Friday night after a brief illness, family sources said. Lt Gen Thodge, 64, died at a private hospital in Nagpur.

The Supreme Court in February last year appointed him as the third member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As chairman of the Vidarbha Defence Industries Association, he worked to create an aerospace and defense manufacturing hub at Nagpur, his native place.

An alumnus of Sainik School Satara and the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Thodge commanded a company in Siachen, his unit in Operation Vijay in Kargil, a Brigade on the Line of Control, Kilo Force in Intense Counter Insurgency Grid in Jammu and Kashmir and a Corps in the South Western Sector. Winner of the Gen Lentaigne Medal at the Defence Services Staff College, he had been a commando instructor, a brigade major in operations, and a director coordinating operations on the western front in the military operations directorate during Operation Parakram following the attack on Parliament.

He also held appointments in the Military Secretary's Branch and did an assignment in the Indian Embassy in Nepal. He had extensive experience as a combat leader in Siachen, Sri Lanka, Jammu and Kashmir, and the North-East.

As Master General Ordnance, his mandate encompassed provisioning, budgeting, and revenue procurement (including import) of clothing, ammunition, weapons, and equipment for the Indian Army. He received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for commanding a Division in Intense Counter Terrorism Operations in Kashmir and the Sena Medal for eliminating terrorist leadership and bringing peace in area under his command there.

He is survived by wife and two sons.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Unknown disease killed 628 persons in Kazakhstan in June, deadlier than COVID-19 warns China embassy

India's Reliance to load Venezuelan oil cargo under fuel swap deal - sources

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court ruling on Oklahoma tribal land raises questions for oil industry

A U.S. Supreme Court decision recognizing about half of Oklahoma as Native American reservation land has implications for oil and gas development in the state, raising complex regulatory and tax questions that could take years to settle, ac...

CM Yogi issues directives on special sanitisation campaign in UP from Saturday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to officials concerned for the special cleanliness and sanitization campaign, beginning on Saturday. In a video conference with all divisional commissioners, district magist...

Derailed economic activities getting back on track amid unlocking: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that with the unlocking of the economy, several disrupted activities were getting back on track. Speaking in Rohtak, Khattar said the revenue generation of the state has also increas...

COVID test conducted on CPI(M) members during state committee meet

The CPIM on Friday conducted rapid antibody test to check coronavirus infection on around 70 of its West Bengal state committee members who attended a meeting here, party sources said. Samples collected by the partys medical cell will be se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020