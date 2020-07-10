Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge (retd) dead

Indian Army's former Master General Ordnance Lt Gen Ravindra Thodge (retd) died on Friday night after a brief illness, family sources said. Lt Gen Thodge, 64, died at a private hospital in Nagpur.

The Supreme Court in February last year appointed him as the third member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As chairman of the Vidarbha Defence Industries Association, he worked to create an aerospace and defense manufacturing hub at Nagpur, his native place.

An alumnus of Sainik School Satara and the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Thodge commanded a company in Siachen, his unit in Operation Vijay in Kargil, a Brigade on the Line of Control, Kilo Force in Intense Counter Insurgency Grid in Jammu and Kashmir and a Corps in the South Western Sector. Winner of the Gen Lentaigne Medal at the Defence Services Staff College, he had been a commando instructor, a brigade major in operations, and a director coordinating operations on the western front in the military operations directorate during Operation Parakram following the attack on Parliament.

He also held appointments in the Military Secretary's Branch and did an assignment in the Indian Embassy in Nepal. He had extensive experience as a combat leader in Siachen, Sri Lanka, Jammu and Kashmir, and the North-East.

As Master General Ordnance, his mandate encompassed provisioning, budgeting, and revenue procurement (including import) of clothing, ammunition, weapons, and equipment for the Indian Army. He received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for commanding a Division in Intense Counter Terrorism Operations in Kashmir and the Sena Medal for eliminating terrorist leadership and bringing peace in area under his command there.

He is survived by wife and two sons.