Bucs pass-rusher Barrett will sign tag but dispute position

Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge defender Shaquil Barrett will sign his franchise tender but has filed a grievance disputing the position listed on his tag, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus told multiple media outlets Friday that Barrett's grievance argues he is a defensive end, not a linebacker.

Barrett is listed as an outside linebacker in the Buccaneers' 3-4 defense. The linebacker tender is worth $15.8 million, while the defensive end tag is worth $17.9 million, both calculated according to top salaries at the position. In May, the Baltimore Ravens and franchise-tagged edge defender Matthew Judon -- also listed as a 3-4 outside linebacker -- agreed to resolve a similar dispute by meeting in the middle, making Judon's tender worth $16.8 million.

Barrett, 27, was tagged by the Buccaneers after racking up an NFL-best 19.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits in 2019. He said last month he didn't expect to reach a long-term agreement before the July 15 deadline but would be comfortable playing on the one-year tender. ESPN reported the team still hopes to reach a long-term deal. NFL Network reported the sides are "not close," instead hoping to find common ground on a one-year pact.

Prior to his breakout season, Barrett had 14 sacks and 35 QB hits across 61 games (16 starts) in five seasons with the Denver Broncos. He joined the Bucs last offseason on a one-year, $4 million contract. --Field Level Media