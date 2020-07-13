Soccer-Rodgers calls on Leicester to show mettle in title run-in
Fourth-placed Leicester, who host Sheffield United on Thursday, have won just once in six league games since the season's restart. "It's not a happy changing room and it shouldn't be, because that is not acceptable, to deliver that level, especially when you work so well," Rodgers told the club's website.Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 10:01 IST
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called on his players to show some steel after Sunday's 4-1 Premier League defeat by Bournemouth. Fourth-placed Leicester, who host Sheffield United on Thursday, have won just once in six league games since the season's restart.
"It's not a happy changing room and it shouldn't be, because that is not acceptable, to deliver that level, especially when you work so well," Rodgers told the club's website. "The Sheffield game will be a great challenge for us because we need to show a greater level of physicality and mentality. That'll be a really good test.
"We had a great result at Bramall Lane earlier in the season and now this is a game where we've really got to show our mettle and look to get working again." Leicester are fourth on 59 points, a point and a place ahead of Manchester United, who face Southampton later on Monday. Leicester end their campaign with games against Tottenham Hotspur and United.
ALSO READ
FA Cup: Arsenal register 2-1 win over Sheffield United
Mikel Arteta 'really pleased' with Arsenal's 2-1 win over Sheffield United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expecting Angel Gomes to leave Manchester United
Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023
Soccer-Matic extends Manchester United contract until 2023