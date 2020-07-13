Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rodgers calls on Leicester to show mettle in title run-in

Fourth-placed Leicester, who host Sheffield United on Thursday, have won just once in six league games since the season's restart. "It's not a happy changing room and it shouldn't be, because that is not acceptable, to deliver that level, especially when you work so well," Rodgers told the club's website.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2020 10:01 IST
Soccer-Rodgers calls on Leicester to show mettle in title run-in

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called on his players to show some steel after Sunday's 4-1 Premier League defeat by Bournemouth. Fourth-placed Leicester, who host Sheffield United on Thursday, have won just once in six league games since the season's restart.

"It's not a happy changing room and it shouldn't be, because that is not acceptable, to deliver that level, especially when you work so well," Rodgers told the club's website. "The Sheffield game will be a great challenge for us because we need to show a greater level of physicality and mentality. That'll be a really good test.

"We had a great result at Bramall Lane earlier in the season and now this is a game where we've really got to show our mettle and look to get working again." Leicester are fourth on 59 points, a point and a place ahead of Manchester United, who face Southampton later on Monday. Leicester end their campaign with games against Tottenham Hotspur and United.

TRENDING

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

Health News Roundup: Biocon secures approval to use drug on COVID-19 patients; Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases and more

Study reveals short, frequent walks near water bodies can benefit mental health

Science News Roundup: Tuberculosis vaccine may limit COVID-19 deaths; T cells fight coronavirus in absence of antibodies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: One death, 7 new cases in UP's Shamli

One COVID-19 patient died while seven others including a police officer tested positive for the virus in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, officials said on Monday. According to District Magistrate of Shamli, Jasjit Kaur, there are 30 active ...

India-sponsored computer centre at Phoenix Settlement in S Africa cleared out in robbery

South African students who relied on the computer training provided at low or no cost at the India-sponsored Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Computer Education and Information Technology at the Phoenix Settlement near Durban have been left dest...

China's start-up index hits 4-1/2-year high on earnings improvement hopes

China stocks firmed on Monday, with the tech-heavy start-up index hitting its highest in more than 4-12 years on hopes of earnings improvement, even as regulators vowed to crack down on illegal market behavior. At the midday break, the Shan...

Lakers PG Rondo breaks thumb, out 6-8 weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb in practice Sunday night and will undergo surgery and be out 6-8 weeks, the team told reporters. The injury happened in just the teams second day of practice since arr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020