Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finch Gesture: How Australian skipper helped a student in "remote learning"

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch helped a second grade student beat the lockdown blues by assigning the kid a cricket project through his school teacher, adding some joy to his daily routine.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 14-07-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 11:07 IST
Finch Gesture: How Australian skipper helped a student in "remote learning"

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch helped a second grade student beat the lockdown blues by assigning the kid a cricket project through his school teacher, adding some joy to his daily routine. With cases of COVID-19 rising in the state of Victoria and all the schools closed, remote learning has been a challenge for students in the absence of community sport. Around 700,000 students are not being able to attend school due to the pandemic. The country has reported over 9,000 cases and more than 100 deaths so far.

Cricket Australia's official website, cricket.com.au, reported that "...learning from home in term two proved particularly challenging for young cricket lover Alex Altube, a grade two student at Blackburn Lake Primary School in Melbourne's east. At least it was until Finch stepped in to help." Through Alex's teacher Kathryn Taylor, Finch sent the child a video message asking him to complete a "special project" during lockdown. Finch asked the second grade student to prepare a "cricket magazine" with detailed explanation of the rules of the game, including the fielding positions and how to play.

As per Alex's teacher Taylor, "the result was some of the best work he'd produced all year." Taylor said Finch's intervention also brought back enthusiasm in the child demeanour. "He was pretty blown away to have Aaron Finch send him a personal message. (He was struggling) with the whole circumstance of being at home and not being able to participate in his normal sport ... that's his outlet, usually," Taylor was quoted as saying.

"Obviously he had a lot of support with it at home, but it was great work and he did come back to school quite engaged." Taylor said Alex is a big cricket fan and that's why enjoyed the school project. "He's a fanatical cricketer, he loves his cricket. That's all they do all recess and lunch time, they talk about it. He's a big fan and he enjoyed doing that side of things with his work." PTI KHS ATK PM PM

TRENDING

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

SC upholds right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala.

Nigeria: ECOWAS donates medical equipment to Nigeria for COVID-19 fight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump team eyes school funds boost in next virus aid bill

President Donald Trumps push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it, with some advisers advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe as Congress compiles the next COVID-19 ...

63 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

63 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Puducherry on Tuesday, according to the Union Territorys UT Health Department. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Puducherry stands at 1,530, including 684 active ...

Eternally connected, to infinity and beyond: Rhea Chkraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday penned an emotional note to remember close friend Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death, saying his absence has caused an irreparable numbness in her heart but she will always feel connected to him. ...

Vikas Dubey's aide arrested, 2 looted rifles recovered: UP police

An aide of gangster Vikas Dubey has been arrested and two rifles of the Uttar Pradesh police looted during the Kanpur ambush earlier this month have been recovered, police said on Tuesday. With this, all weapons looted during the ambush hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020