ICC rankings: Jason Holder attains best rating points for Windies bowler in two decades

After guiding West Indies to a four-wicket win over England in the three-match series, skipper Jason Holder has attained the best rating points for a West Indies bowler in two decades. The Windies skipper picked up seven wickets in the first Test against England including a haul of six for 42 in the first innings and is now placed on a career-best 862 rating points in the bowler's list, the best for any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh's tally of 866 in August 2000.

Holder has risen one spot to take the second position in the ICC Test bowling rankings. Holder has also retained the 35th position among batsmen after the first Test and has also reached a career-best tally of 485 points at the top of the all-rounders' list.

England skipper Ben Stokes has also made huge gains to attain a career-best tally of 431 points in the list for all-rounders, narrowing the lead from 66 to 54 points. Stokes, who led the side in the absence of Joe Root, has equaled his career-high ninth position among batsmen that he achieved last November, after scores of 43 and 46 at the Ageas Bowl.

He is now only one place behind Root. Stokes has also risen three places in the bowlers' list to 23rd position with six wickets in the match. Other England players to move up the rankings include left-handed opener Rory Burns, who is in the top 30 for the first time after scores of 30 and 42, while middle-order batsman Zak Crawley is in the top 100 after accumulating 86 runs in the match.

For the visiting side, Shannon Gabriel has gained 46 points to reach a tally of 726 with a player-of-the-match effort of nine wickets, but risen only one place to 18th owing to the wide gap between him and Ravindra Jadeja (722) before the match. Jermaine Blackwood's superb second-innings knock of 95 has helped him advance 14 slots to 58th position among batsmen while Shane Dowrich is at a career-best 37th position after scores of 61 and 20.

Steve Smith and Pat Cummins have retained their number one spot in the batsmen and bowler rankings respectively. (ANI)