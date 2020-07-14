Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC rankings: Jason Holder attains best rating points for Windies bowler in two decades

After guiding West Indies to a four-wicket win over England in the three-match series, skipper Jason Holder has attained the best rating points for a West Indies bowler in two decades.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 20:20 IST
ICC rankings: Jason Holder attains best rating points for Windies bowler in two decades
Windies skipper Jason Holder (file image). Image Credit: ANI

After guiding West Indies to a four-wicket win over England in the three-match series, skipper Jason Holder has attained the best rating points for a West Indies bowler in two decades. The Windies skipper picked up seven wickets in the first Test against England including a haul of six for 42 in the first innings and is now placed on a career-best 862 rating points in the bowler's list, the best for any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh's tally of 866 in August 2000.

Holder has risen one spot to take the second position in the ICC Test bowling rankings. Holder has also retained the 35th position among batsmen after the first Test and has also reached a career-best tally of 485 points at the top of the all-rounders' list.

England skipper Ben Stokes has also made huge gains to attain a career-best tally of 431 points in the list for all-rounders, narrowing the lead from 66 to 54 points. Stokes, who led the side in the absence of Joe Root, has equaled his career-high ninth position among batsmen that he achieved last November, after scores of 43 and 46 at the Ageas Bowl.

He is now only one place behind Root. Stokes has also risen three places in the bowlers' list to 23rd position with six wickets in the match. Other England players to move up the rankings include left-handed opener Rory Burns, who is in the top 30 for the first time after scores of 30 and 42, while middle-order batsman Zak Crawley is in the top 100 after accumulating 86 runs in the match.

For the visiting side, Shannon Gabriel has gained 46 points to reach a tally of 726 with a player-of-the-match effort of nine wickets, but risen only one place to 18th owing to the wide gap between him and Ravindra Jadeja (722) before the match. Jermaine Blackwood's superb second-innings knock of 95 has helped him advance 14 slots to 58th position among batsmen while Shane Dowrich is at a career-best 37th position after scores of 61 and 20.

Steve Smith and Pat Cummins have retained their number one spot in the batsmen and bowler rankings respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amravati COVID-19 case count reaches 1,000

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Amravati district increased by 21 on Tuesday to reach the 1,000 marks, an official said. With this, it has become the third district after Nagpur and Akola in Vidarbha region to have 1,000 cases....

Dera's support to SAD in 2017 polls 'exposed ties' between the two: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday said the Dera Sacha Sauda representatives statement that they had supported the Akali Dal in 2017 assembly polls have exposed the ties between the SAD and Sirsa-based sect. The statement of Dera...

Pilot playing into the hands of BJP: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused rebel leader Sachin Pilot of playing into the hands of the BJP. Speaking after the Congress announced the sacking of Pilot and his two aides from the state Cabinet, Gehlot alleged tha...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 945 pm NATION DEL108 BJP-LD RJ-CONG Partys doors are open for those who express trust in its ideology BJP leaders on Pilot New Delhi With all eyes on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilots next politic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020