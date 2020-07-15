Left Menu
Motor racing-Statistics for the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix

Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local) HUNGARY Like the first two races of the season, the Hungarian Grand Prix will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lewis Hamilton has won a record seven times in Hungary (2007, 2009 and 2012 with McLaren.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 16:57 IST
Some statistics for Sunday's Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, the third race of the 2020 season: Lap distance: 4.381km. Total distance: 306.630km (70 laps)

2019 pole: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull one minute 14.572 seconds. 2019 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: One minute 17.103 seconds, Verstappen 2019. Start time: 1310 GMT (1510 local)

Lewis Hamilton has won a record seven times in Hungary (2007, 2009 and 2012 with McLaren. 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019 with Mercedes). Another would equal Michael Schumacher's record of winning the same grand prix (France) eight times. The Briton has been on pole six times in Hungary and can equal Schumacher's record seven at the circuit.

Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, and Daniel Ricciardo are also past winners in Hungary. The lowest winning start in Hungary was Jenson Button from 14th on the grid in 2006.

Hungary's 1986 debut made it the first F1 race in eastern Europe. This weekend is the 35th Hungarian GP. Fifteen of the 34 races to date have been won from pole.

RACE WINS Hamilton has 85 victories from 252 starts and is now six short of Schumacher's record 91. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is the next closest active driver on 53.

Hamilton, winner of the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria last weekend, has won a race in every season he has competed in Formula One since 2007. He has taken 51 of his wins from pole position.

Ferrari has won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 104, and Red Bull 62. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012. POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 89 career poles.

PODIUM

Hamilton has 152 career podiums, three short of Schumacher's record.

FASTEST LAPS

McLaren is the only team to set the fastest lap so far in 2020 - Lando Norris in the Austrian Grand Prix and Carloz Sainz in the second race at the Red Bull Ring.

POINTS

Hamilton has a record 35 successive points finishes. Eight of the 10 teams, all bar Haas and Williams, have scored points after two races.

Last Sunday was the second time in four races that Ferrari failed to score. It was the first time since Mexico 2015 that no Ferrari-powered car finished in the top 10.

MILESTONE

With his victory in the first Styrian Grand Prix, Hamilton stretched his record for most different grand prix wins to 24.

