Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Hungary to take back championship lead

Motor racing-Hamilton wins in Hungary to take back championship leadReuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:25 IST
Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix for a record eighth time on Sunday to wrest the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.
Max Verstappen was second for Red Bull, despite crashing his car on the way to the grid in early drama that had his mechanics scrambling to fix the damage before the start. Bottas came third.
