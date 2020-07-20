Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Madrid can disconnect for 10-15 days now: Zinedine Zidane

After playing out a 2-2 draw against Leganes in their final game in the La Liga 2019-20 season, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that the team can disconnect for some days.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:34 IST
Real Madrid can disconnect for 10-15 days now: Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (Photo/Real Madrid Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a 2-2 draw against Leganes in their final game in the La Liga 2019-20 season, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that the team can disconnect for some days. The manager also said that the squad does not need to think about the upcoming Champions League round-of-16 match against Manchester City.

"Now, I don't think about City. We want to disconnect a bit, then we will have all the time to think. We will have 10-15 days to think. We will disconnect," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. "Until the last second we are going to fight to go to that final, but now you don't have to think about the Champions League. It is time to rest and think about gathering strength. The final stretch has been a tremendous effort. Now we all need some relaxation. This is what we are going to do," he added.

For Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio registered goals while Bryan Gil and Roger Assale scored goals for Leganes. In the Champions League match, Madrid would be looking to to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat in their round-of-16 first leg match against Manchester City.

Real Madrid had secured the La Liga win last week. This La Liga win was Real Madrid's first since the 2016-17 campaign when Cristiano Ronaldo had led them to the crown.

The club did not face even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. Real Madrid finished the 2019-20 season with 87 points from 38 matches. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's foreign minister signals he may quit

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz signaled on Monday he may resign from his job as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party considers personnel changes in the government following a presidential vote earlier this month. The vote, won b...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark with 673 fresh cases, death toll rises to 97 as six more die: Health Department.

Odishas COVID-19 tally crosses 18,000-mark with 673 fresh cases, death toll rises to 97 as six more die Health Department....

Sports News Roundup: Angels 3B Rendon (oblique) iffy for season opener; Hamilton criticises F1 after 'rushed' anti-racism gesture and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Angels 3B Rendon oblique iffy for season openerLos Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is deemed questionable for the season opener as he deals with tightness in his oblique. Rend...

Take Mathura Rd instead of Bhairon Marg: Traffic cops

Owing to a road closure on Ring road, heavy traffic congestion was seen at Bhairon Marg on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to take Mathura road instead of Ring road if going to Rajghat from ITO.Due to road closure near IP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020