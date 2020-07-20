Real Madrid can disconnect for 10-15 days now: Zinedine Zidane

After playing out a 2-2 draw against Leganes in their final game in the La Liga 2019-20 season, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that the team can disconnect for some days. The manager also said that the squad does not need to think about the upcoming Champions League round-of-16 match against Manchester City.

"Now, I don't think about City. We want to disconnect a bit, then we will have all the time to think. We will have 10-15 days to think. We will disconnect," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. "Until the last second we are going to fight to go to that final, but now you don't have to think about the Champions League. It is time to rest and think about gathering strength. The final stretch has been a tremendous effort. Now we all need some relaxation. This is what we are going to do," he added.

For Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos and Marco Asensio registered goals while Bryan Gil and Roger Assale scored goals for Leganes. In the Champions League match, Madrid would be looking to to overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat in their round-of-16 first leg match against Manchester City.

Real Madrid had secured the La Liga win last week. This La Liga win was Real Madrid's first since the 2016-17 campaign when Cristiano Ronaldo had led them to the crown.

The club did not face even a single defeat since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break. Real Madrid finished the 2019-20 season with 87 points from 38 matches. (ANI)