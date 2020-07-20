Time to gather forces and fight for our goal in Premier League: Fernandes after FA Cup defeat

After failing to book their spot in the final of the FA Cup, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes said that it is time for the club to "gather forces" and fight for their goal in the Premier League. "We were not the best before and we are not the worst now! We are really sad about the result and losing the chance to win the FACup, something we had hoped for! Now it is time to gather forces and fight for our goal in the @premierleague," Fernandes said in an Instagram post.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final which ended their hopes of winning the competition. With this victory, Chelsea have set up the FA Cup final clash against Arsenal, who defeated Manchester City to confirm their berth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently fifth in the Premier League table and can secure a top-four finish by winning both of the remaining top-flight fixtures, against West Ham United and Leicester City. Manchester United currently have 62 points, same as fourth-placed Leicester City. The third-placed club, Chelsea, are also not too far to catch for Manchester United as Frank Lampard's side is only one point ahead.

The Solskjaer-led team will face West Ham on July 22. (ANI)