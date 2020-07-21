Moeen Ali named as England's vice-captain for Ireland ODI-series

Left Menu
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named vice-captain of the side for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:11 IST
England all-rounder Moeen Ali. Image Credit: ANI

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named vice-captain of the side for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday. The three-match series between Ireland and England is slated to begin from July 30. The series will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

"Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for England Men's three-match Royal London Series against Ireland," the ECB said in an official statement. Earlier, the apex body of cricket in England had named 24-member behind closed doors training group for the Ireland series.

Behind-Closed-Doors ODI Training Group: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey. The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on July 30 followed by the other two on August 1 and 4. (ANI)

