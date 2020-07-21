Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Citi Open in Washington cancelled due to coronavirus disruption

The Citi Open in Washington, which was scheduled to restart the men's ATP Tour after the COVID-19 shutdown, has been cancelled for 2020, organisers announced on Tuesday. The tournament was set to begin on Aug. 14 and serve as a build-up for the U.S. Open but the organisers said concerns about travel restrictions and recent trends in the coronavirus outbreak had led to the decision to scrap the event.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:42 IST
Tennis-Citi Open in Washington cancelled due to coronavirus disruption

The Citi Open in Washington, which was scheduled to restart the men's ATP Tour after the COVID-19 shutdown, has been cancelled for 2020, organisers announced on Tuesday.

The tournament was set to begin on Aug. 14 and serve as a build-up for the U.S. Open but the organisers said concerns about travel restrictions and recent trends in the coronavirus outbreak had led to the decision to scrap the event. "After months of tireless work by our team and close collaboration with our many stakeholders, we are heartbroken to announce that we must unfortunately postpone the 52nd Citi Open until the summer of 2021," tournament chairman Mark Ein said in a statement.

"... There are too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends, that have forced us to make this decision now in fairness to our players, suppliers and partners, so that they can have certainty around their planning." The tournament's cancellation raises doubts about this year's U.S. Open, which is scheduled to be played without fans in attendance from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.

However, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said preparations remain on track to stage the Western & Southern Open and the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, which are scheduled to take place back-to-back in New York, beginning on Aug. 20. "The USTA will create a safe and controlled environment for players and everyone else involved in both tournaments that mitigates health risks," the USTA said.

"We constantly base our decisions regarding hosting these tournaments on our three guiding principles that include safe and healthy of all involved, whether hosting these events are in the best interest in the sport of tennis and whether this decision is financially viable. "We are confident we remain in-line with all three guiding principles."

Tennis, apart from some exhibition events, ground to a halt in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled and the French Open being moved to September. The men's claycourt swing is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 in Kitzbuhel, Austria, overlapping with the second week of the U.S. Open.

Players will then be able to get more time on clay at the Madrid and Italian Opens before the French Open, which begins on Sept. 27. The WTA Tour will resume with the women's event staged in Palermo, Italy from Aug. 3.

The ATP said a further update on the revised 2020 calendar will be released in the next fortnight, including the final phase of the season through to the ATP Finals in November.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Bihar's AK-47 rifles case

The NIA on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet in a case involving the recovery of AK-47 rifles from Bihar before a special NIA court in Patna, an official said. The charge-sheet was filed against Mohammad Mursheed, a resident of Bih...

European stocks hit over 4-month highs after EU recovery fund sealed

European shares closed above four-month highs on Tuesday, with Germanys blue-chip DAX erasing almost all its losses for the year, after EU leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive the blocs economies from a coronavirus-induce...

Trump aims to stop counting of illegal migrants in redrawing of U.S. voting maps

President Donald Trump plans to sign a memorandum on Tuesday that aims to prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are redrawn in the next round of redistricting. U....

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally after EU agrees to recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 17 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders sealed a 750 billion-euro 857 billion recovery fund to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020