Meghalaya government approves Rs 125 cr to upgrade sports facility at JN Stadium complex

Government of Meghalaya has approved Rs 125 crore for the upgradation of sports facility at JN Stadium complex in Shillong.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:15 IST
Meghalaya government approves Rs 125 cr for upgradation of sports facility in Shillong (Photo/ Conrad Sangma Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Government of Meghalaya has approved Rs 125 crore for the upgradation of sports facility at JN Stadium complex in Shillong. Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, announced this on Thursday and the decision was made in the presence of Minister of Sports, Banteidor Lyngdoh.

"Government of #Meghalaya has approved an amount of Rs 125 Cr for the upgradation of sports facility at J. N. Stadium complex, Shillong," Sangma tweeted. "This was decided in the presence of the Hon'ble Minister of Sports, Shri Banteidor Lyngdoh & officials of Planning, Finance & Sports Depts," the tweet added. (ANI)

