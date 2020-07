Meghalaya government approves Rs 125 cr to upgrade sports facility at JN Stadium complex

Government of Meghalaya has approved Rs 125 crore for the upgradation of sports facility at JN Stadium complex in Shillong. Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, announced this on Thursday and the decision was made in the presence of Minister of Sports, Banteidor Lyngdoh.

