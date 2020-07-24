IPL 2020 to start on September 19 in UAE

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on September 19 in the UAE and continue till November 8, confirmed IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday. "The fans will enjoy the full tournament from September 19 to November 8 and further course of action will be discussed with the franchises in the Governing Council meeting," Patel told ANI.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage the IPL 2020. Scheduling of the IPL 2020 edition, the training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting.

On Thursday, a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told ANI that SOP for teams and bio bubble training facilities, shifting of the tournament, its schedule and format and training camp, travel, and stay will be discussed during IPL GC meeting. Other matters to be discussed are operational aspects, DXB app to download for players and officials, and discussion on issues related to the broadcaster.

This year's IPL was slated to commence from March 29 but the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the 13th edition of the league will be played in the UAE. (ANI)