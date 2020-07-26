Left Menu
Myers, Machado lift Padres over D-backs

Wil Myers and Manny Machado homered Saturday night, and right-handed starter Dinelson Lamet held Arizona to one run on five hits over five-plus innings as San Diego defeated the visiting Diamondbacks 5-1 at Petco Park. Myers' three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth off Arizona starter Robbie Ray erased a 1-0 Diamondbacks lead. It was the first homer ever by a Padres designated hitter at Petco Park.

Machado hit a two-run home run in the seventh off right-handed reliever Hector Rondon. The Padres opened the season with two straight wins as starting pitchers Chris Paddack and Lamet held the Diamondbacks to one run on nine hits and two walks against 12 strikeouts over 11 innings. Lamet Saturday issued a walk with eight strikeouts.

Arizona scored first Saturday. Center fielder Starling Marte opened the fourth inning with a single and scored from first on Christian Walker's one-out double to left. But Lamet struck out catcher Stephen Vogt with runners at first and third with one out then retired Jake Lamb on a comebacker to end the threat. The Padres countered in the bottom of the inning. Left fielder Tommy Pham walked and stole second to lead off the inning. Ty France, who started at first for the ill Eric Hosmer, singled with one out with Pham holding at third. Myers then drove a 2-2 pitch from Ray into the left-field seats for the Padres' first homer of the season.

Ray gave up three runs on four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a ground-rule double to lead off the seventh against Rondon. Machado followed with a drive into the seats in left-center.

Relievers Matt Strahm, Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates worked four hitless innings in support of Lamet. Hosmer, who hit two, three-run doubles in the Padres' 7-2 opening-night win, was a late scratch Saturday night with an illness. The Padres quickly announced that it was not COVID-19 related.

--Field Level Media

