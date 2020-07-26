Left Menu
Match against Leicester won't define our season, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the match against Leicester City would not define the 2019-20 season for the Red Devils.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:22 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that the match against Leicester City would not define the 2019-20 season for the Red Devils. The Champions League qualification would be on the line when Manchester United and Leicester City step on the field.

United is currently placed at the third spot in the Premier League standings, above Chelsea on goal difference and a point clear of Leicester. "We've not ended up anywhere yet. If we get a result against Leicester I think people will say we've not had a bad journey this season. But whatever happens, it won't be the end of the journey because we've still got some catching up to do on the two teams ahead of us. If you want to be part of Manchester United you have to get used to pressure in the final match of the season," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"It's nothing new, it's what this club has been built on. We have given ourselves a fantastic chance to end the season on a high, and now it's up to us to take it. It's not the most important game of the season, it's just the next game, and you can ask anyone in football, the next game is always the most important. The result won't define our season because we've already had many defining moments this season," he added. Bruno Fernandes was signed by United in January this year and ever since then, the side has not looked back. The midfielder made his way to United from his previous club Sporting.

"Bruno Fernandes coming in made a massive difference, and I think our overall fitness and mental robustness is so much better now than it was last season," Solskjaer said. Manchester United currently has 63 points from 37 matches and the side will face Leicester City in the Premier League later today. (ANI)

