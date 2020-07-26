Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broad 6-31, England dismisses West Indies for 197 in decider

Broad was dropped for the first test — won by the West Indies in Southampton — and didn't take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match. Restored for the second test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:18 IST
Broad 6-31, England dismisses West Indies for 197 in decider

Stuart Broad took the remaining four wickets to complete figures of 6-31 and dismiss the West Indies for 197 before lunch on day three of the deciding third test at Old Trafford on Sunday. The tourists managed to avoid the follow-on but faced a first-innings deficit of 172 runs.

England was 10-0, with Rory Burns on 2 and Dom Sibley on 8, when the teams went to lunch. The lead was 182 runs. Resuming on 137-6, Jason Holder and Shane Dowrich reached their first target — getting the Windies past the follow-on mark — as England persisted with the same pacemen who finished Saturday, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes.

However, it all changed when Broad and James Anderson came into the attack. Off his third delivery of the day, Broad trapped Holder lbw for 46, with a review backing up the on-field decision. Then, off his third over, Broad removed Rahkeem Cornwall (10) and Kemar Roach (0) in the space of four balls.

Broad then took the sixth wicket when Dowrich (37) slashed at a short ball and Woakes snaffled the catch after getting round from mid-on. Broad was dropped for the first test — won by the West Indies in Southampton — and didn't take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match.

Restored for the second test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England. In the third test, he smashed a 45-ball 62 — his best score since 2013 — to lift England to 369 all out and now has starred with the ball with his 18th five-wicket haul in tests. He now has 497 wickets in the format.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

Moving trucks and vehicles with diplomatic plates pulled out of a US Consulate in southwest China on Sunday, as its impending closure over rising bilateral tensions drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day. People stopp...

Cricket-England increase lead over West Indies to 258 runs

England increased their lead over the West Indies to a substantial 258 runs as an unbeaten first-wicket partnership took them to 86-0 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the third and final test on Sunday.Rory Burns and Dom S...

Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Serbia will strengthen its armed forces and is seeking to purchase more warplanes amid simmering tensions in the Balkans, the Serbian president said Sunday. President Aleksandar Vucic said certain initiatives have been made to buy a fleet o...

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginias capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon. Virginia State Police and Richmond police worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020