Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers' Williams in 10-day quarantine after food run

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams must complete a 10-day quarantine and will miss the first two games of the restarted season next week, the NBA announced Sunday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:01 IST
Clippers' Williams in 10-day quarantine after food run
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams must complete a 10-day quarantine and will miss the first two games of the restarted season next week, the NBA announced Sunday. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year reportedly visited a gentleman's club on Thursday night in Atlanta while he was away from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., on an excused absence.

Williams, 33, admitted going to the club but said he went there to pick up food after attending the viewing of his late grandfather, Paul G. Williams. "Ask any of my teammates what's my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain't nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout," the 15-year NBA veteran tweeted Friday.

Williams would originally have faced a minimum four-day quarantine, making him eligible to play in the Clippers' Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. He will also miss Saturday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 60 games (eight starts) before the regular season went on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is four games shy of 1,000 for his career.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Laptop incentive scheme for Class XII students resumes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced resumption of a state government scheme to give laptops to meritorious Class XII students. Chouhan, who is hospitalized on being detected with COVID-19 on Saturday, mad...

Reports: Giants to release K Rosas, sign Catanzaro

The New York Giants are releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this summer, multiple outlets reported Sunday. Rosas was arrested in Butte County, Calif., after a June 15 car accident. Police said he w...

Spanish league cancels game involving club affected by virus

The second-division game postponed because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases will not be played, the Spanish league said Sunday. The league made the announcement after new test results took the total number of COVID-19 cases at club Fuenl...

If enemy attacks us, we will give befitting response as shown in Kargil: Rajnath

If an enemy attacks India, it will give a befitting response as shown in Kargil, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said on the 21st anniversary of the countrys victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. He also said India is a peace lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020