Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Barca president Bartomeu confident Messi will sign new deal

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club. Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid. "Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 09:57 IST
Soccer-Barca president Bartomeu confident Messi will sign new deal

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club. Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid.

"Messi has said many times that he wants to retire here and I have no doubt that he will re-sign," Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo. Paris St Germain forward Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou but Bartomeu said the only way for Barcelona to sign the Brazilian would be through a player exchange.

"Now we are making decisions and the players, if they do not come as part of a player exchange, it is very difficult for them to come," Bartomeu added.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar squashed as Fed seen softening inflation stance

The dollar crumbled on Monday as cracks in the U.S. economic recovery drove investors away from the worlds reserve currency as they increased bets the Federal Reserve could flag another accommodative shift in its outlook this week.The green...

ICC launches Super League qualification pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup in India

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday launched the ODI Super League, a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India that aims to add context to the 50-over format. Hosts India and the next top seven teams in the Super League will aut...

Gold smuggling case: Suspended IAS official questioned by NIA for second time

Suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar is being questioned by the National Investigation Agency officials here for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case, sources said on Monday. He was served n...

Flooding threat continues as Hanna drops rain on borderland

A downgraded Hanna continued charging across the borderland of South Texas and northeastern Mexico, where flooding remained the biggest threat Monday in a region that was already reeling from a surge in cases of the coronavirus. Hanna, down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020