Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL Bio-Bubble: Franchises fret over WAGS, local drivers, security, hospitality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 19:58 IST
IPL Bio-Bubble: Franchises fret over WAGS, local drivers, security, hospitality
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI is likely to hand over a comprehensive Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) to the eight franchises for the upcoming IPL in the UAE but there are a few pressing questions that all the stakeholders need to figure out in the coming days. While it is expected that most of the franchises will be starting to send their recce teams to the UAE to check out the facilities as well as what kind of bio-secure environments that can be created.

Some of the franchises have questions which probably BCCI will need to answer in their SOPs. Regarding players' families =================== This is a tricky issue that will totally depend on what BCCI states in its SOPs. A senior franchise official said that it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their partners and families for two months and that too in a sanitised environment where there will be least social contact during the course of the tournament.

"During normal times, the wives and girlfriends, at times families join the players during a specified time but this is completely different scenario. If families travel, can they be confined to rooms without being able to move around normally?" an official asked. "There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months," he added.

Will smaller boutique hotels or resorts work better? ================================= While top cricket teams are used to staying in five-star facilities but it is a difficult proposition to just rent out multiple five star hotels just for the team where other visitors won't be allowed. A senior BCCI official, who was an integral part of 2014 IPL in Dubai, feels that in the desert city, even three-star boutique hotels are as good as five star and there are resorts which are easier to be rented out completely.

"Look every franchise won't be able to match up to say Mumbai Indians, who will undoubtedly have the best set-up in these trying times. They have private jets, can even take doctors from their super speciality hospital, rent out a five-star hotel. Others need to check out what's best for them. May be a beach resort," the official said. He gave a logic of having resorts with separate cottages which nullifies the threat of centralised air conditioning, as there is chance of infection spreading through AC ducts.

Team Bus driver and local security officer ========================== Normally at any venue, the BCCI (on foreign tours liaising with host Board) and, in this case, the franchises in co-ordination with the Emirates Cricket Board will be hiring local transport, including luxury bus which carries the team to stadiums. Normally, the locals who drive the bus leave for home after the day's work but in this case, they might have to be asked to stay in the bio-secure environment for two months.

"If every day, they are going to go home, they are exposed to outside environment and you have to negate the risk to minimum," a top franchise official said. Ditto for the local security personnel who will be deployed on and off the field for the teams. A lot of franchises would ideally want them to be accommodated in hotels.

Catering staff at grounds serving players =========================== Will there be a separate bio-bubble for the catering staff who normally serve the players during the break? They might be tested every day just like the drivers and security officers and they can also be included in the bio-secure environment.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Record spike of 258 on Mon takes Goa COVID-19 count past 5k

A record single-day spike of 258 cases on Monday took Goas COVID-19 count to 5,119, while 133 people were discharged post recovery during the day, an official said. The state now has 1,673 active cases, as 3,410 people have been discharged ...

Govt bans 47 more Chinese apps; most of them clones, variants of apps blocked earlier

India has banned 47 more apps with links to China, most being clones or from the same parent company whose main applications were banned last month, a source said. The banned clones include TikTok Lite, Helo Lite, Shareit Lite and Bigo Live...

Construction, beautification work on for Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 cr: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the construction and beautification work is progressing for the Ayodhya bypass at Rs 55 crore to showcase the historic city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city to lay the f...

TN vends to continue selling liquor through counters till HC decides pleas: SC

State-owned vends in Tamil Nadu will keep selling liquor as the Supreme Court on Monday extended the operation of its earlier order by which the High Courts restraint direction on counter sale of the spirit was stayed. A bench comprising Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020