David Willey excited after England call-up for Ireland series

England bowler David Willey seems pretty thrilled on being named in the ODI squad on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:58 IST
David Willey excited after England call-up for Ireland series
England's fast bowler David Willey. Image Credit: ANI

England bowler David Willey seems pretty thrilled on being named in the ODI squad on Monday. The left-arm bowler wasn't included in England's World Cup squad last year. England won the tournament after defeating New Zealand the basis of the boundary-countback rule.

The 30-year-old Willey has now been named in the 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland. All the three ODIs will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment. Willey shared an old picture of him celebrating a wicket (expressing excitement) after he got the call up in England squad.

"When you get selected for @englandcricket ODI squad* Buzzing," Willey tweeted The series will see the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Introduced to bring context to ODI cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India.

The first ODI between England and Ireland will be played on Thursday, July 30. England Men's ODI Squad--Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey. (ANI)

