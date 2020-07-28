Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies

Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs in between several rain delays in Manchester.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:38 IST
Cricket-Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies

Stuart Broad grabbed his 500th test wicket to set England on their way to a resounding 269 run win over West Indies in the third and final test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Broad joined an elite club, finishing with match figures of 10-67, as the West Indies were bowled out for 129 runs in between several rain delays in Manchester. England won the first test series since the COVID-19 pandemic 2-1 and will almost immediately go into another three-match test series against Pakistan, starting next week.

West Indies were always up against it after being set an improbably 399 to win and losing the first two wickets of their second innings to Broad on Sunday, where they were 10-2 at the close. Monday’s play was washed out but Broad did not take long to continue his heroics on Tuesday as he trapped Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket for 19.

The 34-year-old Broad had taken the last four wickets of West Indies' first innings and the first three of their second innings in a dominant performance capped by reaching the 500 wicket milestone – only the seventh test cricketer to do so. Brathwaite was also the 500th test victim of James Anderson at Lord's three years ago, serving up a unique double for England's most successful bowling duo.

Anderson opened the bowling with Broad on Tuesday but it was Chris Woakes who took did the most damage, finishing with figures of 5-50. He had Shai Hope caught for 31 by Broad after a wild swing which saw the ball go straight up into the air and Shamarh Brooks followed soon after as he got an inside edge and was caught behind.

After lunch, Roston Chase was run out for seven by Dom Bess as the tourists risked an unnecessary single and when captain Jason Holder was lbw to Woakes for 12, any suggestion of a resolute stand looked over. Woakes' next two victims were also caught shuffling across the crease, with Shane Dowrich out for eight and Rahkeem Cornwall for two.

Fittingly it was Broad who secured victory as Jermaine Blackwood was caught behind for 23. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Federal Reserve officials are grappling this week with the timing and scope of their next policy moves at a time when the raging viral pandemic has weakened the US economy. No major changes are likely when the Fed releases a statement Wedne...

Cricket-No selection regrets for Windies despite fatigue, says Holder

Captain Jason Holder said West Indies had no regrets about keeping almost the same team throughout a physically-demanding three-test series against England although some of his side were suffering from mental fatigue at the end. A tired-loo...

Spain's registers 905 new coronavirus cases

Spain reported 905 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with the regions of Catalonia, Aragon and Madrid accounting for most of them.The cumulative total stood at 280,610 cases, according to health ministry data. The figure was up 1,8...

Biel Chess festival: Harikrishna beats Edouard, closes gap on leader

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna defeated Romain Edouard of France in the sixth round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Tuesday. The world number 26 registered a win in 44 moves with whit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020