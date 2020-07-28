Dodgers LHP Wood (shoulder) lands on injured list

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday placed left-hander Alex Wood on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Josh Sborz. Wood, 29, started against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits in three innings in a 5-4 loss. He struck out four and walked three.

Wood rejoined the Dodgers in free agency in January after going 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA in seven starts last season with the Cincinnati Reds. He pitched for Los Angeles from 2015-18, making the All-Star team in 2017 and finishing that season with a 16-3 record and a 2.72 ERA.

Sborz, 26, made seven relief appearances for the Dodgers in 2019, going 0-1 with 8.00 ERA and seven strikeouts.