Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC

In to fifth season for Chennaiyin, Jerry has so far made 65 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in the 2017-18 ISL title triumph as he featured in all but one game in that campaign. "I am very happy to have extended my time at Chennaiyin after another memorable season last time out.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:19 IST
Jerry Lalrinzuala extends stay at Chennaiyin FC
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Talented Mizoram left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala on Thursday extended his stay at the Chennaiyin FC after signing a new multi-year deal with the ISL outfit. In to the fifth season for Chennaiyin, Jerry has so far made 65 appearances for the club and played a pivotal role in the 2017-18 ISL title triumph as he featured in all but one game in that campaign.

"I am very happy to have extended my time at Chennaiyin after another memorable season last time out. My journey with the club so far has been an incredible learning experience; everyone associated with it over the years has molded me into the footballer I am today," the India international was quoted as saying in a press release here. "I can't wait to wear the CFC jersey again and continue fighting for our passionate supporters," he added. Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, said, "Jerry is a fantastic talent whose qualities have been nurtured at Chennaiyin FC over the years. "We are incredibly proud to see the progress he has made, becoming a tenacious and gritty presence who has been a vital component of our recent success. And we are excited to see him developing further and contributing to the club's ambitions." An AIFF Elite Academy graduate, Jerry joined CFC in 2016 and became the league's youngest goalscorer in a game against FC Goa in the same year. He made his senior debut in June 2017 against Nepal in a friendly.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Vietnam to host AFC Cup matches in Southeast Asia

Vietnam has been selected as a centralized host for two AFC Cup groups in the Southeast Asia zone, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday. The AFC Cup, the competition for more minor football playing nations in the continent, has...

'Sadak 2' a step closer to release as its background score composition completes

Sharing a picture of the production set-up from the studios, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday said the composition of the background score of her upcoming film Sadak 2 has finished on Thursday. The Zakhm actor took to Instagram to po...

India's main principle in development cooperation is respecting partners, it does not come with conditions:PM on SC building in Mauritius.

Indias main principle in development cooperation is respecting partners, it does not come with conditionsPM on SC building in Mauritius....

Nationals aim for another win over 'host' Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals will be going for the split of the four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as they act as the visiting team in their home park for the second game in a row. The Nationals won 4-0 in 10 innings Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020