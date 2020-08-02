Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Players focus on scoring and fighting not protests as NHL returns

But for hockey starved fans willing to a spend the day in front of a television there was plenty to dig into with five games on the schedule starting with the Hurricanes and Rangers in Game One of a best-of-five qualifying series that will see the winner through to the Stanley Cup playoffs. The NHL's return in Toronto was straightforward with only bare bones celebrations, a short welcome back video featuring celebrity fans before the national anthem.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 05:12 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 05:12 IST
NHL-Players focus on scoring and fighting not protests as NHL returns

There were goals and fights but no spectators or protests as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday and the National Hockey League delivered a businesslike relaunch of its coronavirus-hit season.

The first game since the COVID-19 pandemic halted play on March 11 got off to an explosive start as the Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin potted the first goal 61 seconds into the contest and quickly saw the Rangers' Ryan Strome and Carolina's Justin Williams dropping the gloves and pummeling each other. It was the same scenario at the NHL's other hub city in Edmonton where the Chicago Blackhawks spotted the Oilers an early goal before racing to a 4-1 first period lead and cruising to a 6-4 win.

In other early action the New York Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead then held on to edge the Florida Panthers 2-1. "During those 142 days, while our games stopped, the world changed. And we had to change with it," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement. "Amid all the excitement about finally dropping the puck again this afternoon, we are all left a bit empty because you can't be in the stands."

The NHL made its return on a steamy Toronto holiday weekend afternoon and on the street it went largely unnoticed as crowds strolled past the arena on their way to the island ferries and a day in the sun. But for hockey starved fans willing to a spend the day in front of a television there was plenty to dig into with five games on the schedule starting with the Hurricanes and Rangers in Game One of a best-of-five qualifying series that will see the winner through to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The NHL's return in Toronto was straightforward with only bare bones celebrations, a short welcome back video featuring celebrity fans before the national anthem. Unlike the NBA, MLB and MLS there was scant recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement that has become a galvanizing cause for athletes around the world.

While NBA, MLB and MLS players have all taken a knee during the playing of the national anthem in a show of solidarity, not a single member of the Hurricanes or Rangers chose to protest. In Edmonton, however, the Oilers and Blackhawks came together at centre ice while a video tribute played and the words "Listen", "Change" and "End Racism" flashed.

Minnesota Wild defenceman Mathew Dumba, one of a handful of Black players in the NHL, then appeared and gave a speech and knelt during the U.S. anthem. "The killing of George Floyd and ensuing demand for justice and equality that inspiringly swept our countries, required us to accept that what we have done to this point isn't enough," said Bettman. "So we must and will do more and be better to make our game a welcoming place for everyone."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks seek depth, Rockets better defense in clash

For as much as the Milwaukee Bucks prowess is linked to the incomparable talents of MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo, the foundation of their juggernaut status is built on depth. The Bucks 54-12 were not at full strength in their 119-1...

More Cardinals test positive; series vs. Brewers PPD

Multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 on preliminary exams, forcing the postponement of the weekends series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Saturdays game was postponed not long before th...

Manfred: 'No reason to quit now' after postponements

Commissioner Rob Manfred said there is no reason to quit now despite a wave of postponements due to positive coronavirus tests in the early going of the 60-game season. We are playing, Manfred told ESPNs Karl Ravech on Saturday. The players...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Thousands march in Berlin against coronavirus curbsThousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they vio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020