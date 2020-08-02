Left Menu
Bryant out again with illness; COVID-19 tests negative

Manager David Ross said Sunday morning that Bryant self-reported potential symptoms of COVID-19 and that two tests came back negative, MLB.com reported. David Bote will start at third base in Bryant's place on Sunday and bat in the leadoff spot. Bryant, a three-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP, is off to a slow start to the 2020 season.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:36 IST
Kris Bryant will be out of the Chicago Cubs lineup for a second straight day on Sunday as he fights off a gastrointestinal issue. Manager David Ross said Sunday morning that Bryant self-reported potential symptoms of COVID-19 and that two tests came back negative, MLB.com reported. He added Bryant was feeling better after being scratched before the game on Saturday, a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ross said Bryant is continuing to follow MLB's coronavirus protocols. David Bote will start at third base in Bryant's place on Sunday and bat in the leadoff spot.

Bryant, a three-time All-Star and the 2016 National League MVP, is off to a slow start to the 2020 season. He's batting just .120 with three hits and 10 strikeouts in 25 plate appearances. He has no home runs and two RBIs. The Cubs also announced Sunday that they promoted left-hander Justin Steele, 25, from their taxi squad and put reliever James Norwood on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

A career minor-leaguer, Steele spent last season at Double-A Tennessee and had an 0-6 record with 5.59 ERA in 11 starts. He is expected to pitch in relief with the Cubs, which he has not done since his first year in the minor leagues in 2014.

