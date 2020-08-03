Veteran RB Hill announces signing with Raiders

Running back Jeremy Hill signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, he announced Sunday on Twitter. "It's official I'm a Raider Now," the 27-year-old veteran posted.

Hill last played in the NFL in 2018 with New England. He tore his right ACL in the Patriots' season-opening victory against the Houston Texans and missed the rest of that season and all of 2019. A second-round draft pick by Cincinnati in 2014, Hill rushed for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season and tied for the NFL lead with 11 rushing touchdowns in 2015.

Hill rushed for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns in 54 games with the Bengals before signing with the Patriots in March 2018. He also caught 67 passes for 484 yards and one score with Cincinnati. --Field Level Media