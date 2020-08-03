Raphael Varane expecting 'difficult game' against 'very good' Manchester City

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane is expecting a 'difficult game' against a 'very good' team Manchester City. Both teams are preparing to play against each other in the Champions League.

"We want to win every day, we're Real Madrid. We want to win as much as possible and thus gain more confidence. We didn't play games before, so we have time to prepare," Varane said in a video posted by Real Madrid's official Twitter handle. "The team that proves to be the best that day will win and we will face it with the desire to win and with the necessary determination. It will be a difficult game against a very good team," he added.

In the first leg, Manchester City secured a 2-1 win over Real Madrid. The second leg will be played on August 8. Varane said the first game was decided by 'small details' and he is aware of how important these details are in 'big games'.

"The first leg was a high-level match, with pressure from both teams and it was decided by the small details," he said. "With two teams that play with the ball, with great intensity and that requires great concentration. Those are the best matches in the Champions League, those that decided by small details and that is why we love this competition... We know that small details make the difference in big games," Varane added. (ANI)