Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milton's late trey carries 76ers past Spurs

Embiid had a chance to tie the game but converted only 1 of 2 free throws to close the Sixers within 129-128 with 22.2 seconds left. White then hit 1 of 2 for a 130-128 Spurs lead with 10.4 seconds to go ahead of Milton's trey.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 08:41 IST
Milton's late trey carries 76ers past Spurs

Shake Milton hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining to lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the San Antonio Spurs 132-130 on Monday at the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 27 points and nine rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 25 points, and Josh Richardson added 19 as the 76ers improved to 40-27. Milton scored 16 points after going scoreless in a six-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs (29-37) with 30 points, Rudy Gay added 24 and Derrick White had 20. Keldon Johnson contributed a career-best 15. The Spurs had several chances to win the game in the paint but couldn't convert.

In a tightly contested first half, the Sixers went into the locker room leading 64-62. Harris led the way with 13 points while Richardson added 12.

DeRozan continued his stellar play with 17 points before the break, and Gay contributed 15. Embiid became more aggressive early in the third, scoring on consecutive possessions, and the Sixers pulled out to a 78-68 advantage.

The Spurs trailed 90-82 with 2:38 left in the third following a 3-pointer by Patty Mills. When Embiid tapped in a miss by Richardson with 1.1 seconds left, the Sixers were up 99-87.

White hit a trey to cap a 7-0 Spurs run to cut the deficit to 101-94 with 9:41 left. White later knocked down his third 3-pointer and San Antonio trailed 114-108 with 6:23 to go. After a Sixers turnover, White converted his fourth trey and was fouled to cut the gap to 114-112 with the four-point play.

Richardson responded for the Sixers with a jumper and a 3-pointer to put them ahead 119-114. Ben Simmons fouled out with 2:12 left, and DeRozan made both free throws for a 125-123 San Antonio advantage.

Harris shot an air ball on the Sixers' next possession, and DeRozan drove to the basket for a four-point Spurs lead with 1:41 remaining. Embiid had a chance to tie the game but converted only 1 of 2 free throws to close the Sixers within 129-128 with 22.2 seconds left.

White then hit 1 of 2 for a 130-128 Spurs lead with 10.4 seconds to go ahead of Milton's trey. Embiid added another 1 of 2 from the line with 0.4 seconds left. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Japan's Yasukuni shrine a symbol of haunting wartime legacy

Seventy-five years after Japans defeat in World War Two, Tokyos Yasukuni Shrine for war dead is a potent symbol of the controversy that persists over the conflicts legacy in East Asia. Here are some reasons why the shrine is a flashpoint in...

Padres outlast Dodgers' bullpen for win

Jake Cronenworth and Austin Hedges hit run-scoring singles against the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen in the bottom of the sixth inning Monday night to snap a 3-3 tie and lead the San Diego Padres to a 5-4 win in the opener of a three-game ser...

Reporter sues Golden Globes organisation over member rules

A Norwegian entertainment reporter on Monday sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation that gives out the Golden Globe Awards, alleging that it acts as a cartel that stifles competition for its members. Reporter Kjersti...

CAS dismisses UAE appeal of Qatar win at 2019 Asian Cup

Sports highest court dismissed the United Arab Emirates charge that Qatar used an ineligible player in their 2019 Asian Cup soccer semifinal win. Qatar won 4-0 in Abu Dhabi and went on to win the Asian Cup for the first time.The UAE protest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020