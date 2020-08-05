Soccer-Man City sign Valencia winger Torres on five-year deal
Manchester City have signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. "I am so happy to be joining City.Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:45 IST
Manchester City have signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Valencia with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer fee was 23 million euros ($27.10 million).
Torres scored six goals and had eight assists for Valencia in all competitions last season as they came ninth in La Liga. "I am so happy to be joining City. Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football," Torres told the club website https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/ferran-torres-signs-63732157.
($1 = 0.8486 euros)
