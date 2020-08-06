Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arians: Jones 'main guy' in Bucs' deep backfield

That production followed a disappointing rookie season in which the 2018 second-round draft pick only received 30 offensive touches and produced 77 yards from scrimmage in nine games. "He improved dramatically from last April to December," Arians said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 02:20 IST
Arians: Jones 'main guy' in Bucs' deep backfield
Arians said the 32-year-old McCoy, who has rushed for 11,071 yards in 11 NFL seasons, has already been coaching and helping the younger players. Image Credit: Flickr

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Ronald Jones will "carry the load" in the Buccaneers' crowded backfield in 2020. "RoJo is the main guy; he'll carry the load," Arians told reporters Wednesday. "All of those other guys are fighting for roles -- (for) who goes in second when he gets tired, maybe who is the third-down guy. But they're all fighting for a role and special teams will have a lot to do with that."

Jones, who turned 23 on Monday, led the Bucs in carries (172) and rushing yards (724) and tied Peyton Barber for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns in 2019. He added 31 catches for 309 yards in 16 games. That production followed a disappointing rookie season in which the 2018 second-round draft pick only received 30 offensive touches and produced 77 yards from scrimmage in nine games.

"He improved dramatically from last April to December," Arians said. "He has shown that he's the guy. He is a guy with a lot of talent. He is excellent in the screen game. His run-after-catch is good. Just for him -- how much can he expand it? But I have all the confidence in the world (in him). He put a lot of time in working out and catching balls to improve his hands in the offseason and it's showing up already." Barber signed with Washington in the offseason, but Tampa Bay drafted two running backs (Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Raymond Calais) in April and signed veteran LeSean McCoy on Monday. The roster also includes Dare Ogunbowale, who caught 35 passes for 286 yards out of the Bucs' backfield in 2019.

Arians said the 32-year-old McCoy, who has rushed for 11,071 yards in 11 NFL seasons, has already been coaching and helping the younger players. "LeSean, adding him, he's a great veteran. He's a very bright guy," Arians said. "He'll find his niche easily. ... He's a heck of a receiver. That's the one thing that gets me excited having played against him all these years is that he's a hell of a receiver and he's still got a very explosive first step. Yeah, I think that will be a big part of it."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Russia's Alexandrova knocked out by Ferro at Palermo Open

Russian eighth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was upset 7-5 6-2 by Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro in the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday. Ferros win was only the second of her career against a player in the top 30 as she earned 12...

FACTBOX-Fauci talks vaccine prospects in Reuters interview

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the United States, spoke with Reuters correspondents Jeff Mason and Mike Erman on Wednesday about fighting the new surge in coronavirus cases and about how possible vaccines could slow the...

Pompeo: US to call UN vote on Iran arms embargo extension

The Trump administration will press ahead with efforts to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran despite widespread opposition to such a move at the world body, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. The decision sets the stage for ...

Capitals ready to test young Flyers veteran Elliott

The Philadelphia Flyers will go for a second straight victory in Eastern Conference round-robin action while the Washington Capitals try to bounce back from a tough shootout loss when they meet Thursday in Toronto. The Flyers broke their fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020