Markstrom, Canucks shut out Wild for 2-1 lead

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 03:05 IST
Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 3 of their best-of-five Western Conference qualifying series on Thursday afternoon in Edmonton. Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and an assist, Antoine Roussel also scored and Quinn Hughes assisted on all three goals for the Canucks, who took a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Friday night.

Markstrom has started all three games in the series after not appearing in a playoff game in his first nine NHL seasons. Alex Stalock, who shut out the Canucks in Game 1, made 26 saves for Minnesota.

Minnesota left winger Jordan Greenway was in the penalty box for slashing Zack MacEwen when Boeser gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 13:49 of the second period. Canucks forward J.T. Miller passed the puck back to Hughes at the blue line. He sent the puck over to Pettersson at the top of the right circle, and his slap shot was saved by Stalock. Boeser was waiting for the rebound in the slot, however, and he backhanded the puck into the net as he fell to the ice.

Roussel, who left Game 2 in the third period after getting hit in the face with a teammate's shot, scored at 2:18 of the third period to make it 2-0. Wild defenseman Brad Hunt was unable to keep the puck in the Vancouver zone at the blue line, and Roussel beat him to it before scoring on a breakaway.

Pettersson scored another power-play goal with 1:22 left to make it 3-0. Both teams had 11 minor penalties.

The Wild went 0-for-7 with the man-advantage to fall to 0-for-13 in the past two games. They're scoreless on their past 16 power plays overall in the series. Vancouver went 2-for-7 with the man-advantage.

The Canucks were without forwards Micheal Ferland and Tyler Toffoli because of undisclosed injuries. Toffoli missed his second consecutive game, and Ferland returned to Vancouver after sustaining an injury in Game 2.

