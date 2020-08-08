Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning, Flyers face off for No. 1 seed in East

Having already dropped two games to the Lighting in 2020, the Flyers were on Florida's West Coast on March 12, hoping to avenge two earlier losses to the Lightning, 1-0 on Jan. 11 and 5-3 on Feb. 15. But the meeting between teams sitting in second place at the time -- Philadelphia behind the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division and Tampa Bay behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic -- was not played as COVID-19 shut down the sports world.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 07:39 IST
Lightning, Flyers face off for No. 1 seed in East

In a week of round-robin matches to determine seeding in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers will meet in a winner-take-all game for the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed on Saturday in Toronto. The teams will conclude round-robin play when they square off for the third time at Scotiabank Arena, with the winner drawing the 12th-seeded Montreal Canadiens in the next round and the loser locked into the No. 2 seed.

The Canadiens beat the fifth-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0 on Friday to win their series in four games and advance to play the round-robin winner. As for the Flyers and Lightning, both teams hold 2-0-0 records with four points and will set theirs paths for the playoffs on Saturday.

The crucial weekend match essentially becomes the makeup of the game that never was. Having already dropped two games to the Lighting in 2020, the Flyers were on Florida's West Coast on March 12, hoping to avenge two earlier losses to the Lightning, 1-0 on Jan. 11 and 5-3 on Feb. 15.

But the meeting between teams sitting in second place at the time -- Philadelphia behind the Washington Capitals in the Metropolitan Division and Tampa Bay behind the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic -- was not played as COVID-19 shut down the sports world. The NHL soon entered its extended pause. Tampa Bay's two round-robin games have followed similar scripts -- lead fairly comfortably early and win late in dramatic fashion.

After letting a 2-0 lead slip away against the Capitals on Monday, with Washington scored the tying goal in the last minute of regulation, the Lightning emerged with a 3-2 shootout win. Tyler Johnson provided the heroics Wednesday, netting the game-winning tally on a rebound with 1:27 remaining against Boston after the defensive unit again wasted a two-goal advantage. Tampa Bay again won 3-2.

Forward Blake Coleman, traded to the Lightning by the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 16 for Nolan Foote and a conditional first-round pick, said his new team needs to do a better job of protecting the leads they build. He said a main reason for Wednesday's win was the penalty-kill unit, which kept Boston scoreless on its four power plays.

"Our (penalty) kill bailed us out there," Coleman said. "I think in both games we got up to the 2-0 leads and we let the teams back in the games. That's something we're aware of and something we'll harp on I'm sure." The Flyers are perfect in Toronto despite having a few key contributors out of the lineup.

Brian Elliott replaced usual starter Carter Hart in net Thursday and made it pay off with 16 saves in his 46th career playoff appearance in the Flyers' 3-1 victory over Washington. Left wing James van Riemsdyk was out of the lineup against Washington and replaced by Connor Bunnaman, who swapped shifts with van Riemsdyk in Wednesday's practice.

Michael Raffl was injured Sunday in Philadelphia's 4-1 win over Boston and also missed the Washington contest after coach Alain Vigneault said he would "not be available for a while." However, the club's second line of Scott Laughton, Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny has stepped up and dominated in the first two round-robin wins. The trio owns 10 points (three goals, seven assists), with Hayes contributing by starting zone time with heavy puck possession.

"They're certainly without a doubt our best line at this moment," Vigneault said. "I think offensively and defensively (Thursday), this was their best night." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Indian consulate in Dubai to remain open to share info related to Air India plane crash

The Indian Consulate in Dubai will remain open on Saturday to help those who need assistance to travel to Kerala and provide information about the crash of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a hilltop runway and split in two whil...

US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

US Health Secretary Alex Azar has said he wants to learn about Taiwans incredibly effective response to the cornavirus even though the island did things that the US has fumbled, such as having a unified strategy and citizens willing to war ...

COVID-stricken Anchorage wins court ruling in diner dispute

As COVID-19 cases spike and hospital bed space dwindles in Alaskas largest city, Anchorage officials on Friday won a key ruling in favor of a ban on indoor restaurant dining after a standoff over the issue moved to court. Anchorage city off...

US court will rehear Epstein victims' claims over plea deal

A federal appeals court has decided to reconsider claims that Florida federal prosecutors violated the rights of Jeffrey Epsteins sex abuse victims by not informing them about a secret plea deal. The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020